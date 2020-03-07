Global  

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.
Pence calls for 'whole of America' approach to coronavirus at meeting with cruise line executives

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said the U.S. was engaging in a “whole of America”...
FOXNews.com - Published


