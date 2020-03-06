Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus: US death toll rises as 21 test positive on cruise ship

The infected include 19 crew members and two passengers, Vice President Mike Pence said at a news...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NgoiePado

Pado Ngoie RT @Reuters: Vice President Mike Pence said the United States is tracking another cruise ship that may have shared crew members with the #c… 6 minutes ago

misticdream

MISTICDREAM RT @Reuters: U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner https://t.co/RptUhtEwga https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner https://t.co/dKHBxgX6M0 https://t.co/NJJuB36jLa 15 minutes ago

yorokejima

つむぎ RT @Manaming1: U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://… 17 minutes ago

Baron28Baron286

baron28 U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/YyP4pOfTyq 26 minutes ago

west_capewest

Anna West RT @EndGameWW3: The news just gets better... U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with... https://t.co/obsiq4qK0m 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:50Published

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.