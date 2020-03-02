Global  

Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That

Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about what your travel insurance options are amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
Recent related news from verified sources

Canceling Trip Over Coronavirus Concerns Might Not Be Covered By Travel Insurance Plan

If you're planning your spring break vacation trip and are worried about the coronavirus, keep in...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


N.Y. travel insurance to cover coronavirus in 'cancel for any reason' policies: Gov. Cuomo

Travel insurance companies and travel agents will offer New York residents and businesses the ability...
Reuters - Published


alaturkanews

Alaturka News Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That https://t.co/p9C7DiyTCl https://t.co/OVWfI1hSbR 31 minutes ago

Shinichimex

Shin Saito RT @CBSLA: Canceling a trip over coronavirus concerns? Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about travel insurance o… 31 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Canceling a trip over coronavirus concerns? Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about trave… https://t.co/9CjxvxnVUh 2 hours ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News The company also states they are canceling the Walmart U.S. Customer Conference that was scheduled to be in Dallas… https://t.co/1OwUhpe88j 8 hours ago

diegowsky

Yegow Stoichkov RT @causalinf: California declares an emergency over coronavirus in the state. I’ve decided not to travel until at least late this spring t… 2 days ago

VaneLeonL

Vane Leon Leon RT @nbc6: Concerns over the coronavirus are causing some travelers to reconsider their plans, canceling flights and hotel reservations arou… 2 days ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Concerns over the coronavirus are causing some travelers to reconsider their plans, canceling flights and hotel res… https://t.co/0w9YKOxGjD 2 days ago

LolOverruled

Alex Peter FYI: @ColumbiaLaw canceling a lot of their programs/travel stuff abroad, restricted travel, and is canceling events… https://t.co/FaIuUaCoes 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Port: San Diego could take a hit by travel worries over coronavirus [Video]Port: San Diego could take a hit by travel worries over coronavirus

The Port of San Diego is taking extra precautions with cruise lines amid heightened awareness surrounding the coronavirus.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:24Published

Second Screener At LAX Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Travel Concerns Grow [Video]Second Screener At LAX Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Travel Concerns Grow

A second medical screener at LAX tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, but LAX assures travelers that it is still safe to fly through the airport

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published

