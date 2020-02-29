AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH-- HAS NOW CONFIRMED TWO MOREPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES OFCOVID-19 IN PINAL COUNTY.

THATBRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFCASES IN ARIZONA TO FIVE.

THEDEPARTMENT SAYS THE TWO NEWCASES IN PINAL COUNTY ARE FROMTHE SAME HOUSEHOLD ASYESTERDAY'S INITIAL CASE.

