Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

AZDHS confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH-- HAS NOW CONFIRMED TWO MOREPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASES OFCOVID-19 IN PINAL COUNTY.

THATBRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFCASES IN ARIZONA TO FIVE.

THEDEPARTMENT SAYS THE TWO NEWCASES IN PINAL COUNTY ARE FROMTHE SAME HOUSEHOLD ASYESTERDAY'S INITIAL CASE.

FORA LIST OF APPROVEDDISINFECTANTS -- SYMPTOMS --AND TIPS ON PREVENTINGCATCHING THE VIRUS -- GO TOKGUN NINE DOT COM SLASH



Recent related news from verified sources

2 new coronavirus cases emerge in Washington, in King County and Snohomish County

Two new “presumptive positive” COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Washington — one in a...
Seattle Times - Published

COVID-19: 4 new cases found in Oregon, one in Clark County, Wash.

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Saturday,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lepina_luis

Piña 🍍 RT @gaminogabriel: #BREAKING @AZDHS confirms two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County. I'll have more info at… 10 hours ago

gaminogabriel

Gabriel Gamiño #BREAKING @AZDHS confirms two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County. I'll have more inf… https://t.co/etx3jOWJhV 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Health officials hold conference call regarding new Oregon COVID-19 cases [Video]Health officials hold conference call regarding new Oregon COVID-19 cases

Two people in Jackson County and one person in Klamath County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KDRVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.