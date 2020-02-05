2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:21s - Published 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus, Officials Say At least two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C., tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization and health officials confirmed.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Two AIPAC attendees test positive for coronavirus Some 18,000 attendees, including a few world leaders, dozens of members of Congress, and high-profile...

Jerusalem Post - Published 1 day ago Also reported by • TIME









You Might Like



Tweets about this Peter-Louis🇺🇸🗺 RT @DrEricDing: Holy moly guacamole 🥑 - AIPAC confirms that two conference attendees have now tested positive for coronavirus. conf size? 1… 19 minutes ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore At Least 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/5ZHFpbcepR https://t.co/inom8IANrq 3 hours ago Lexy Mark RT @wjz: At Least 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/G0njon89eK https://t.co/vjykCsH6PA 8 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore At Least 2 Attendees Who Visited AIPAC In DC Test Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/G0njon89eK https://t.co/vjykCsH6PA 8 hours ago