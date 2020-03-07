Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Someone who went to CPAC event tests positive for coronavirus

Someone who went to CPAC event tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Someone who went to CPAC event tests positive for coronavirus

Someone who went to CPAC event tests positive for coronavirus

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CPAC attendee has coronavirus, officials say

An attendee of a conservative conference where President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fletto9

Zeppy RT @One_News_Page: Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus: https://t.co/cyaRzNXV55 #coronavirusaus #coronavirus #c… 4 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus: https://t.co/cyaRzNXV55 #coronavirusaus #coronavirus #coronavirus 4 hours ago

LandedKing

🇨🇦Austin Williams🇨🇦 Juris Doctor📖 Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/3qy2FWA8tU I am now waiting for Alex… https://t.co/frhNmIICK3 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.