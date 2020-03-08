Global  

I Am Woman Movie - Danielle Macdonald, Evan Peters, Tilda Cobham-Hervey

I AM WOMAN is the story of Helen Reddy, who in 1966 landed in New York with her three-year-old daughter, a suitcase and $230 in her pocket.

Within weeks she was broke.

Within months she was in love.

Within five years she was one of the biggest superstars of her time, and an icon of the 1970s feminist movement, who wrote a song which galvanised a generation of women to fight for change.
