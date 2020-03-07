Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach

There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line officials.



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump would rather have Americans infected with COVID-19 stay on cruise ship than back in the US. Trump says he'd rather see cruise ship passengers stay quarantined on the boat than transferred to hospitals Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:29Published 5 hours ago Onboard Medical Emergency Prompts Cruise Ship to Stay Near San Francisco Overnight A passenger requiring medical attention may need to be airlifted off the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-6-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:21Published 18 hours ago