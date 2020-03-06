Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "What a difference a week makes." The battle for the Democratic vote between presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders turned to the Midwest Saturday as at least one of them tried to avoid a nasty showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other states set to vote next week.

During a campaign stop in St.

Louis, Biden reiterated a call for unity among Democrats, cautioning against the Democratic primary turning into a "bloodbath." SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "We must beat Donald Trump and the Republican party, but we can't become like Trump.

Presidents have to fight, but they also have to forgive, and they have to join people together.

Folks, we have to heal the divisions in our democracy." The campaign stop, however, was so short - leading some on Twitter to question "Where's Joe?" - speculating his campaign may be cutting back on appearances in order to limit his numerous gaffes.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING (MARCH 03, 2020): "This is my little sister Valerie and I'm Jill's husband.

Oh no - you switched on me!" But the Biden campaign may have a beefed up war chest to get the word out.

The campaign said Friday it raised about $22 million in five days.

And, a source familiar with the campaign told Reuters, it is putting that money to work in a $12 million six-state ad purchase, the biggest advertising blitz of Biden's presidential campaign.

But Sanders, who up until recently was the front runner, is sharpening his attack on Biden, in an attempt to regain momentum.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "People are asking themselves which candidate can best defeat Trump." Sanders attacked Biden at rally Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan.

The self-described democratic socialist took Biden to task for voting in support of the Iraq war, for trade deals that he said killed millions of American jobs, and for taking campaign contributions from the rich.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "I just don't think that Joe Biden can generate enthusiasm when you've got 60 billionaires contributing to his campaign.

At the end of the day, people understand that if you're taking lots of money from billionaires, you're not gonna be standing up for the working class and the middle class of this country." Sanders, however, did tell those at his rally that he and Biden have agreed they would support the other against Trump should the other win the nomination.

He plans to stay in the battleground state of Michigan all week.

A primary he won in 2016 when he was up against Hilary Clinton.