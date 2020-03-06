Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "What a difference a week makes." The battle for the Democratic vote between presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders turned to the Midwest Saturday as at least one of them tried to avoid a nasty showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other states set to vote next week.

During a campaign stop in St.

Louis, Biden reiterated a call for unity among Democrats, cautioning against the Democratic primary turning into a "bloodbath." SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "We must beat Donald Trump and the Republican party, but we can't become like Trump.

Presidents have to fight, but they also have to forgive, and they have to join people together.

Folks, we have to heal the divisions in our democracy." The campaign stop, however, was so short - leading some on Twitter to question "Where's Joe?" - speculating his campaign may be cutting back on appearances in order to limit his numerous gaffes.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN, SAYING (MARCH 03, 2020): "This is my little sister Valerie and I'm Jill's husband.

Oh no - you switched on me!" But the Biden campaign may have a beefed up war chest to get the word out.

The campaign said Friday it raised about $22 million in five days.

And, a source familiar with the campaign told Reuters, it is putting that money to work in a $12 million six-state ad purchase, the biggest advertising blitz of Biden's presidential campaign.

But Sanders, who up until recently was the front runner, is sharpening his attack on Biden, in an attempt to regain momentum.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "People are asking themselves which candidate can best defeat Trump." Sanders attacked Biden at rally Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan.

The self-described democratic socialist took Biden to task for voting in support of the Iraq war, for trade deals that he said killed millions of American jobs, and for taking campaign contributions from the rich.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "I just don't think that Joe Biden can generate enthusiasm when you've got 60 billionaires contributing to his campaign.

At the end of the day, people understand that if you're taking lots of money from billionaires, you're not gonna be standing up for the working class and the middle class of this country." Sanders, however, did tell those at his rally that he and Biden have agreed they would support the other against Trump should the other win the nomination.

He plans to stay in the battleground state of Michigan all week.

A primary he won in 2016 when he was up against Hilary Clinton.



Recent related news from verified sources

On the trail: Sanders and Biden turn to the Midwest as next round of contests loom

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will campaign in the Midwest on...
Reuters - Published

On the trail: Biden calls for Democratic unity, warns against 'bloodbath,' Sanders attacks

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown https://t.co/FTXDc8yjIz https://t.co/xGDtyQjsma 2 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown: https://t.co/C9E8vOdaOd #BernieSanders 3 hours ago

ApnaMediaGroup

ApnaMediaGroup Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown https://t.co/HtqFWd4yTE https://t.co/KPBgWzTP2e 3 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown: https://t.co/gdB581gkYI #BernieSanders 3 hours ago

myghanalinks

Myghanalinks U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the… https://t.co/Vm9I4PgWCs 5 hours ago

myghanalinks

Myghanalinks U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the… https://t.co/C7imc9JD3C 5 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 On the trail: Biden launches biggest ad blitz of his campaign, Sanders attacks amid 'bloodbath' warning: U.S. Democ… https://t.co/S1hgaqozbZ 7 hours ago

PoliticeStiri

Stiri Politice On the trail: Biden warns against 'bloodbath' fight with Sanders as next contests loom: U.S. Democratic presidentia… https://t.co/2qq70uCeIe 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections [Video]Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections

More than 300 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday as voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington go to the polls.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:09Published

Joe Biden 'Lying Low' As Bernie Sanders Head To Michigan For Rally [Video]Joe Biden 'Lying Low' As Bernie Sanders Head To Michigan For Rally

Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in polls, so CBS's Christina Ruffini provides an update on what the democrat candidates are up to next.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.