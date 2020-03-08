Only Movie Clip - We need to get out of here now Plot synopsis: After a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are forced into hiding from both the illness and the savages who hunt the few surviving women.

Trapped inside their over-sterilized apartment, the couple’s relationship and sense of sanity begins to crumble.

When Eva’s desperation for a normal life becomes as dangerous as the world outside, the couple escapes their self-imposed quarantine to fight for their lives.

Director Takashi Doscher Writers Takashi Doscher Actors Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Chandler Riggs Genre Action and Adventure, Drama Run Time 1 hour 38 minutes