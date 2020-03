Public Safety Walk In Graduate Hospital After Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:39s - Published Community leaders are calling for an end to gun violence in the city. 0

COMMUNITY LEADERS ARE CALLING FOR AN END TO GUN VIOLENCE IN PHILADELPHIA. COUNCIL MEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON ORGANIZED PUBLIC SAFETY WALK THIS AFTERNOON. THEY STARTED AT 22nd AND MONTROSE STREETS IN GRADUATE HOSPITAL WHERE A 21-YEAR-OLD MAN WAS SHOT AND KILLED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT ON THURSDAY. WE SPOKE TO JOHNSON DURING THE WALK. WE WANT TO TALK TO OUR NEIGHBORS TO LET THEM KNOW THEY'RE NOT ALONE. THEY WILL NOT BE HOSTAGES INSIDE THEIR HOME. WE'LL REINFORCE THEM WE'RE WORKING TO ADDRESS THIS HOMICIDE, DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO GET THESE GUNS OFF THE STREETS. COUNCIL, POLICE AND MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY KNOCKED ON DOORS TO HEAR NEIGHBORS CONCERNS





