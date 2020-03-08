Women's Build

Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
Women's BuildA Pontotoc woman will soon fulfill her dream of being a homeowner.
Pm.

A pontotoc woman will soon fulfill her dream of being a homeowner, thanks to habitat for humanity.

Wcbi's chad groening has details.

Volunteers were inside this house at 406 unity drive doing painting touchup.

And a big highlight of the day was the arrival of a truck from lowes making delivery of a washer and dryer to the home.

In october kimberly easterling assumed the position of executive director of the pontotoc county chapter of habitat for humanity.

"i've worked with non-profits most of my life.

So it's a sisterhood of volunteers with a passion for their community.

I'm a long time resident of pontotoc so i'm super excited to be able to take this role."

Easterling says she really hopes to grow this chapter which has been completing about one home per year.

She says this weekend's build was part of international women build week 2020.

"the women build is a lowes sponsored event that is put on each year and it circles around international women's day.

So all across america lowes and other volunteers are volunteering with their local habitat to give back to their community."

And even though this work is mostly done by volunteers habitat makes sure they are constructed with the highest standards.

Jim gray is a habitat board member who makes sure those standards are met.

"that we don't cut any corners.

Again we do build them by code.

We have a licensed contractor that's overseeing the construction.

We are selective about what the volunteers do and don't do."

Gray says habitat is all about giving someone a helping hand, not a handout.

"they do have to finance the homes.

There's no interest on the loan but they do have to pay it back so there is that pride of homeownership.

They have to put in up to 500 hours of sweat equity into the home so when they ultimately get the keys to that house it is truly their house."

And this house when it is completed will be owned by andrea hurd.

"to get the home i prayed about it first and it's something i've always dreamed of having my own home.

And the experience has been great working with the help.

Everybody has been doing a great job.

It was a great experience learning and hands on experience, you know the process of what you have to do to get it done."

All of the houses here on unity drive are projects of the pontotoc county habitat for humanity.

And that is why unity drive is an appropriate name.

"just like neighbors help each other, they help each other here too.

And so it creates a sense of pride in homeownership and a sense of community."

"i think it's just the bonding of the families and stuff because everybody's helping each other.

You're not having to do it by yourself and it's a community help.

And think it's just a great experience.

Chad groening, wcbi news, pontotoc.

And they hope to have hurd in her house sometime this



