Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases Soars 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:04s - Published Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New York As Number Of Cases Soars Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York soars; CBS2's John Dias reports.

Tweets about this Vik Bataille Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In New... https://t.co/V6xlNzOWhw via @YouTube 22 minutes ago Shoe Gazing 🍥 ☘️🇮🇪🇺🇸🚀☦️🎷🎺🎻🎹🎼🎧🎤🎬 RT @nytimes: Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York on Saturday as the number of confirmed cases of coronaviru… 52 minutes ago BoxerDave RT @NBCNewYork: #BREAKING UPDATE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares state of emergency for New York State after announcing new total of 76 confirm… 2 hours ago john holmes New York declares state of emergency as Cuomo announces 21 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/1xxqe1ZMdl Fire Andrew 4 hours ago