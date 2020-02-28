Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?

What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?

Been rescued.

Back in the u-s... the federal government has freed up more than 8-billion dollars to fight the spread of the virus.

The money will be used for much needed test kits and efforts to create a vaccine.

State leaders confirm 1-case in indiana... so some are wondering if the state will take similar action.

News 10's richard solomon was at a legislative crackerbarrel session today and has more from lawmakers.

Richar} at the final crackler barrel session the question was brought up.

What are lawmakers doing to prepare for the coronavirus?

You might find some of the responses legislators gave...surprising..

Pk} after a public health emergency was declared by the governor... some at the last crackle barrel session wanted to know one thing.

What's going on at the state level for the virus?

Representative tonya pfaff's answer....nothing.

"we're two days away from the end of session, and so there is starting to be talk about it but at the same time, our hands are kind of tied in what we can actually do right now."

Pfaff says all the bills have to be written and sent in by january first.

As you know...the outbreak has spread at a rapid rate..

Pfaff says this has given lawmakers little to no time to draft a bill she says would be productive.

"it's hard in general.

You're in a public area you're going to have things spread" marie belzile-thisz says you have to take measures into your own hands.

The teacher and mother of 3 says she's aware of just how fast a virus can spread.

"i've made sure i have like an extra amount of hand sanitizer really encouraging them probably moreso than ever to washing your hands things they should be doing anyways."

In fact...she says her students aren't freaking out about the outbreak.

"they're so alert because they have information at their hands, factual information.

Looking at sites like the centers for disease control."

And those same resources are available to you.

Belzile-thisz says she thinks leaders will find a cure.

"you allow the people who know how to handle this you know im not an expert a lot of people aren't experts but allow the people who are experts to step up and do what they're supposed to do."

Richar} there are a lot of events happening in indy in the next few weeks..

Like the big 10 championships for example.

Some of the people i spoke with...at this session believe..."nothing major" is being done yet because that could turn away "millions of dollars" from the city and state.

Senator jon ford says he expects there to be more talk about the coronavirus at the statehouse this upcoming week.

Back to you.

Vigo county back to you.

Week.

This upcoming week.

Back to you.

Vigo county officials say



Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Pompeo pressed by U.S. lawmakers on coronavirus response, killing of Iran's Soleimani

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the Trump administration's response to the spreading...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers infected with coronavirus, state media reports

The prevalence of coronavirus among Iran's political leadership appears to be a unique example of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

notamusedDNC

Life Advocate I must say Cuomo has been doing the right hing lately. Maybe it’s because the majority of state lawmakers are dems… https://t.co/LaIdvgePRe 8 hours ago

jafieldstweets

J A Fields RT @analogfusion: I wish lawmakers would just come out and state their real agenda: They don't like citizens being able to use strong encry… 1 day ago

wtiunews

WTIU News An official report published last month revealed just how much two virtual charter schools falsified student enroll… https://t.co/lSbKasuETC 1 day ago

analogfusion

Lance King I wish lawmakers would just come out and state their real agenda: They don't like citizens being able to use strong… https://t.co/qtX3svkAdu 1 day ago

boricuadelights

Puerto Rican Delights @coolleftism @hitmeister1 @socialiststeve6 Yes, we pay too much taxes - STATE TAXES. Ask to your state politicians… https://t.co/8wq8npzBJK 1 day ago

WFYINews

WFYI News An official report published last month revealed just how much two virtual charter schools falsified student enroll… https://t.co/SUVBNlMZ6K 1 day ago

HuffmanJE

Jason Huffman We will continue to fight for a judicial system that makes sense in the Mountain State and we’ll hold lawmakers acc… https://t.co/Dk0809Q8Oh 1 day ago

browneyedgirl65

browneyedgirl65 -- IMPEACHMENT DAY @Imani_Barbarin Downticket, now that's where it's at. We need to crush the GOP. Take the senate back. Tighten and… https://t.co/1DtN9l5XtT 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio Lawmakers say extended paid family, medical leaves could keep public safe from coronavirus [Video]Ohio Lawmakers say extended paid family, medical leaves could keep public safe from coronavirus

Families in Northeast Ohio are growing more concerned about a possible coronavirus outbreak, but the possibility of not being able to work and provide for their families concerns them most. State..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner: Coronavirus spread could keep fans from attending games [Video]Milwaukee Bucks co-owner: Coronavirus spread could keep fans from attending games

Gov. Tony Evers is calling an urgent meeting Wednesday between lawmakers and health officials to examine the state&apos;s response to the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.