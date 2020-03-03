Global  

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Increase

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts IncreaseWBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.
Second Mass. resident with coronavirus identified in Norfolk County

Massachusetts officials said late Monday they had identified a second case of the novel coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published


State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed [Video]Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:42Published

