Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Increase

Massachusetts officials said late Monday they had identified a second case of the novel coronavirus...



Recent related videos from verified sources State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11Published 8 hours ago Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Rises To 12 Presumptive, 1 Confirmed WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:42Published 6 hours ago