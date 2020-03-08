'Cong giving me life threats to quit BJP': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak

MP BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak alleged that Congress was giving him life threats to leave BJP.

He said that there was a lot of pressure on him to quit BJP & join Congress.

Pathak said, “If I don't do that, actions will be taken against me & my family.

There is a constant threat to my life.” Meanwhile, district administration demolished Pathak's resort in MP's Bandhavgarh.

He was given notice for land encroachment.

Pathak termed the action 'an act of vengeance' by Congress-led MP govt.

Earlier, Pathak dismissed rumours of joining Congress.