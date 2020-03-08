Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Shot In Accidental Shooting In Olney 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:40s - Published Chantee Lans reports. Chantee Lans reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Shot In Accidental Shooting In Olney CONTINUES TONIGHT WE HAVE TWONEW PRESUMED CASES IN OUR AREA.BUT FIRST, WE'RE FOLLOWINGBREAKING NEWS.FOUR-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND RUSHED TOTHE HOSPITAL.GOOD EVENING I'M JOE HOLDEN.LITTLE BOY WAS SHOT IN THE HIPINSIDE A HOME AND RIGHT NOWPOLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A KNOWNSUSPECT."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTE LANS LIVE OUTSIDEEINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER WITH THEBREAKING DETAILS.CHANTE?Reporter: JOE, THATFOUR-YEAR-OLD EXPECTED TOSURVIVE.HE'S CURRENTLY LISTED IN STABLECONDITION HERE AT ALBERTEINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.POLICE SAY THIS SHOOTING WAS ANACCIDENT.I'M A PARENT.IT'S HEART WRENCHING.YOU KNOW, IT'S SAD.IT'S JUST SAD.Reporter: NEIGHBORS REACTTO SHOOTING OF A FOUR-YEAR-OLDBOY INSIDE THIS HOME ON THE 5500BLOCK OF NORTH FOURTH STREET INOLNEY.PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY THECHILD WAS SHOT ONCE IN HIS HIPJUST BEFORE 8:00 O'CLOCK.DETECTIVES SAY THE SHOOTER IS AMAN IN HIS 20S WHO IS KNOWN TOTHE FAMILY MUCH POLICE SAY HEWAS PLAYING WITH A GROUP OFCHILDREN WHO WERE IN THE HOUSEWHEN HE ACCIDENTALLY SHOT THECHILD.FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, THISMALE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN FROMHIS PERSON AND ACCIDENTALLYDISCHARGED THE FIREARM STRIKINGA FOUR-YEAR-OLD.Reporter: POLICE RUSH THEBOY ABOUT A MILE AWAY TO ALBERTEINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HEIS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.RESIDENTS ARE PRAYING FOR ASPEEDY RECOVERY.GOD BLESS THE FAMILY AND IDON'T KNOW IF THE CHILD MADE ITOR NOT, YOU KNOW, BUT I'MPRAYING FOR THE FAMILY.Reporter: POLICE SAY THEMAN WHO SHOT THE FOUR-YEAR-OLDBOY LEFT IN A VEHICLE WITHANOTHER MAN.THEY'RE OUT CURRENTLY LOOKINGFOR THOSE TWO MEN.SO FAR NO ARRESTS OR CHARGES.LIVE OUTSIDE OF ALBERTEINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER, CHANTE





