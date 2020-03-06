Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps

Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps

Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps

Three patients in Maryland, one in Virginia and one in Washington, D.C.

Have all contracted the coronavirus as of Saturday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McKinsonGallery

Errol McKinson Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders Take Precautionary Steps https://t.co/h457Dap6D1 5 hours ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX Coronavirus: First Patients In Virginia, DC Test Positive; Marylanders T... https://t.co/iqyptXtXd8 via @YouTube 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Confirmed Maryland Coronavirus Cases Appear To Be Linked To 6 Cases In Texas [Video]3 Confirmed Maryland Coronavirus Cases Appear To Be Linked To 6 Cases In Texas

The three Maryland patients who tested positive for coronavirus were on a cruise when they contracted the illness, according to a Montgomery County official.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 05:22Published

Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested [Video]Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested

Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland, bringing the total number of pending tests in the state to 12, the state's health department said Friday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.