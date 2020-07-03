brett solid blue 11p 3-7-20

With no ashton hagans..

An early exit from immanuel quickley and an 18 point deficit in the second half..

It seemed like the kentucky wildcats were destined to end the regular season with another bad loss.

Cats wrapping up before the s-e-c tourney down in gainesville.

U-k came out flat in the first and early in the second half..

Trailing by as many as 18..

But boy how things can change.

Especially if your name is nick richards..

Only two points for the forward at the midway point.

But he erupts for 17 in the final 20 minutes.

8 minutes to play..

U-k down a baker's dozen..

Make it ten courtesy of the corner trey bomb by johnny juzang.

More of nick richards..

Rattles this one home for another two..

The deficit is 5.

Keion brooks junior drives and he's able to get the finish to make it a one point game.

U-k down by 1.... brooks on the drive again and montgomery is there to pick up the scraps..

At first ruled a goaltending but replay shows it most certainly was not.

The cats escape the sunshine state with the 71 to 70 victory..

25th win of the year for u-k.

After the game..

Coach cal discussing how it's hard to pinpoint what went right late in the game..

This is just march basketball: duration: 18 outcue: don't ask me what happened.

