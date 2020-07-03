Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > brett solid blue 11p 3-7-20

brett solid blue 11p 3-7-20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
brett solid blue 11p 3-7-20brett solid blue 11p 3-7-20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

brett solid blue 11p 3-7-20

With no ashton hagans..

An early exit from immanuel quickley and an 18 point deficit in the second half..

It seemed like the kentucky wildcats were destined to end the regular season with another bad loss.

Cats wrapping up before the s-e-c tourney down in gainesville.

U-k came out flat in the first and early in the second half..

Trailing by as many as 18..

But boy how things can change.

Especially if your name is nick richards..

Only two points for the forward at the midway point.

But he erupts for 17 in the final 20 minutes.

8 minutes to play..

U-k down a baker's dozen..

Make it ten courtesy of the corner trey bomb by johnny juzang.

More of nick richards..

Rattles this one home for another two..

The deficit is 5.

Keion brooks junior drives and he's able to get the finish to make it a one point game.

U-k down by 1.... brooks on the drive again and montgomery is there to pick up the scraps..

At first ruled a goaltending but replay shows it most certainly was not.

The cats escape the sunshine state with the 71 to 70 victory..

25th win of the year for u-k.

After the game..

Coach cal discussing how it's hard to pinpoint what went right late in the game..

This is just march basketball: duration: 18 outcue: don't ask me what happened.

More on this impressive win later more on this impressive win later in sports..

And we'll see how u-k women's basketball fared in the s-e-c tourney semifinal.

Sticking with sports...coach cal is




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

brett solid blue 3-7-20 [Video]brett solid blue 3-7-20

brett solid blue 3-7-20

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.