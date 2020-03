Health Sciences, North Tonawanda win Class A Titles

TO THE HARDWOOD--SECTION CHAMPSWERE CROWNED ATBUFF STATE TODAY...THE EARLY SLATE'SALREADY ON W-K-B-WDOT COM... AND THENIGHT CAP WAS BOTHCHAMPIONSHIPS INCLASS "A"...WE START WITH THEAMHERST TIGERSTAKING ON HEALTHSCIENCES... BATTLEOF THE TOP TWOSEEDS...LATE THIRD QUARTER--THE FALCONS WORK ITAROUND TO THECORNER... AND TYLERSMITH KNOCKS DOWNTHE THREE TOEXTEND HEALTHSCIENCES' LEAD...AMHERST WAS IN ITALL NIGHT... MYLESCOOPER LOSES HISFOOTING BUT FINDSNICK O'NEIL FORTHREE... THAT MADE ITA ONE POSSESSIONGAME...BUT ON THE NEXTHEALTH SCIENCESPOSSESSION....JA'VAUGHN JONESFINDS YEHSHUA LEE INTHE OTHER CORNER...FOULS AND FREETHROWS TAKE ITFROM THERE... ANDHEALTH SCIENCESWINS 53 TO 49... THEIRTHIRD SECTION SIXTITLE IN FOURSEASONS.WINNER'S GOT NEXT--A-1 CHAMP PLAYSHEALTH SCIENCESAND IT'S NORTHTONAWANDA AGAINSTWEST SENECA WEST...FIRST QUARTER--JORDAN CUTTERDRIVES AND DISHESTO LUKE GRANTO...AND THE FRESHMANKNOCKS DOWN THETHREE FOR THELUMBERJACKS...OTHER END OF THEFLOOR... DARICRIVERA GETS IT BACKIN THE LANE ANDGOES UP THROUGHTRAFFIC FOR THEBUCKET...BUT N-T WAS COOKINGFROM BEHIND THEARC... THIS TIMEDANTE MOUTLRIEMOVES IT OVER TONOAH FOX... AND THEJACKS WIN 64 TO 56...SO IT'