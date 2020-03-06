9 Bulldogs Clinch Fifth-Straight SEC Tournament Championship Appearance

"morris: "i mean i've "morris: "i mean i've been working hard all year.
The coaches always say to prepare and wait for your time to come and that's what i've been doing.
I just let it all fall and it came into place."
Bibby: "yemiyah was a beast.
She absolutely smashed it tonight.
She was every where.
She was on top blocking shots, getting rebounds.
She was really just the x factor for us i thought.
That was massive and it fueled everyone."
Matharu: "i like to think we're a fourth quarter team.
We play with a lot of energy and we practice really hard.
So going up and down is just the way we play it's a part of the system.
Just