#9 Bulldogs Clinch Fifth-Straight SEC Tournament Championship Appearance

#9 Mississippi State will face #1 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Championship Sunday, at 1 PM CT.
"morris: "i mean i've "morris: "i mean i've been working hard all year.

The coaches always say to prepare and wait for your time to come and that's what i've been doing.

I just let it all fall and it came into place."

Bibby: "yemiyah was a beast.

She absolutely smashed it tonight.

She was every where.

She was on top blocking shots, getting rebounds.

She was really just the x factor for us i thought.

That was massive and it fueled everyone."

Matharu: "i like to think we're a fourth quarter team.

We play with a lot of energy and we practice really hard.

So going up and down is just the way we play it's a part of the system.

Just




MSU Lady Bulldogs ready for SEC Title defense [Video]MSU Lady Bulldogs ready for SEC Title defense

After losing to South Carolina in the championship game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament three years in a row, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are finally the reigning champions for the..

Credit: WXXVPublished

