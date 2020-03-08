Linton Sectional Championship

Awesome.".

The miners looked to claim back to back sectional titles, standing in their way the south knox spartans.

Garrett holscher from deep and south knox jumps out to a 7-1 lead.

Things were going the spartans way early...check out the roll big man walker mccrary gets on the reverse.

South knox was up 14-11 after one quarter.

Linton takes their first lead of the game in the second off the nice pass from lincoln hale to josh pyne.

Miners opened the second on a nine-ohh run....it was hale doing most the damage....nice finger roll.... the sycamore commit scored 15 of his 26 points in the second.....south knox defends the jumper well, but lincoln still makes it... and 2a third ranked linton wins this contest 48-45....miners take their