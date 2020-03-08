Marion, Western win area sectional titles

Win last night over lafayette jeff..

Harrison clashing with marion for a class 4a crown..

Jordan walters and the raiders looking for their first sectional title since 19-99.

Final seconds of the third ..

Deandre alsup gets the shot to go..

The raiders led by as many as 17 ..

They led by 13 after three quarters of play ..

All smiles ..

Back come the giants ..

J-k thomas had just three points in the first half ..

He had 32 in the second ..

18 of those in the final frame ..

Thomas banks in the triple-try ..

Marion trails 55-52!

Harrison trying to stop the bleeding ..

With a minute and a half left ..

Walters finds alsup for the bucket and the foul ..

The raiders up by seven ..

Following a giants three ..

Camden smith has it stolen ..

Thomas the layup on the other end ..

It's 62-60 ..

Harrison fans holding their breath ..

After the made basket ..

Walters up ahead to smith ..

Smith has it blocked ..

Alsup looses it ..

Smith ruled out of bounds ..

Marion ball ..

James blackmon's group cashes in ..

Thomas attacks ..

His layup is off ..

But its tipped to francesco boniciolli ..

The three dropsl ..

The giants jump ahead 63-62 with 10 seconds to go ..

Mark rinehart incensed ..

Ensuing possession ..

Walters dishes to a wide open max jacobsen ..

Jacobsen can't get it to go ..

Josh balfour the rebound ..

He's foul ..

Marion in the bonus .

.

But balfour misses the free throw ..

So harrison still down one with a little under 3 seconds ..

Final chance for the raiders ..

They have to go the length of the floor ..

Walters' heave is off ..

And harrison loses a heartbreaker to marion 63-62 the final.

In the class 3a twin lakes sectional..

Dave wood and west lafayette looking for a fourth straight title..

Standing in the way..

Mike lewis' western panthers..

First quarter action..

Nathaniel liddell making his way through the west side defense..

That bucket puts the panther's up 7-0 to start the game..

Later in the quarter kyle sanders over to dylan bryant..

Bryant for three..

Yout bethca... western takes a 13-1 lead..

Thy take a 7 point advantage into the break..

West side crawls right back into the contest though..

In the fourth quarter..

Tyler boyle's three point attempt is off..

Yanni karlaftis is there..

He's blocked once..

But not twice..

Karlaftis is a tank in the low post... west lafayette narrows the gap to four..

But western able to pull away..

In transition..

Avery hayes slips with the ball... kyle sanders saves it behind his back to cooper jarvis!

Western wins its first sectional title since 2012..

51-42 the final..

Other sectional championship scores to pass along..

Rossville wins the class 2a western boone sectional over the host stars..

47-45 the final in that game..

Meanwhile..

Covington cruises past clinton central in the class a attica sectional..

68-39..

The hornets to play at lapel in the regional next week..

Covington to play at frankfort's case arena..