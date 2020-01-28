Global  

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.
Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people

ROME (AP) — Italy's prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday,...
SeattlePI.com - Published

News24.com | At least 290 million students out of school as global virus battle intensifies

Almost 300 million students worldwide face weeks at home, with Italy being the latest country to shut...
News24 - Published


Putonblastradio

PutemonBlastRadio Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus https://t.co/IiIaFkVmp7 via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

AbdulKhandwalla

Abdur Rahman Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/ht93d1V3qG 10 minutes ago

SaanichtonM

Saanichton Ministries RT @Freedom1776__: Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/eY83x4YZN9 13 minutes ago

hamsoon

Adam L. Hamsoon Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus: Live updates @AJENews https://t.co/xgXgLvLfWm 18 minutes ago

Edigenrwanda

Edified Generation Rwanda RT @NewTimesRwanda: Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus. Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort… 20 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus: Live updates https://t.co/71URhewP79 https://t.co/XWqwb7WlnA 21 minutes ago

NewTimesRwanda

The New Times (Rwanda) Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus. Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new ef… https://t.co/QPxZ2Emvxu 22 minutes ago

neogeo

Al 🏳️‍🌈 Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus: Live updates https://t.co/a9ly7szDzu 24 minutes ago


Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus [Video]Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Italy to Shutter Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with the closures during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Angelo Borrelli, Civil Protection, via CNBC..

46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus? [Video]46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus?

China has issued the largest quarantine in human history, putting 16 cities on lockdown. In a matter of weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected over 4,600. The attempt..

