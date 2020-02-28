Global  

Vice President Pence in Florida to discuss coronavirus

Vice President Pence in Florida to discuss coronavirusVice President Pence in Florida discussing coronavirus response.
Just one American with coronavirus still in hospital: Vice President Pence

Of dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the...
Trump: One Confirmed Death, Additional Coronavirus Cases ‘Likely’ in US, But ‘No Reason to Panic’

President Trump and Vice President Pence held a presser to update on the coronavirus, and confirmed...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida [Video]Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, US VP Mike Pence On Coronavirus [Video]Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, US VP Mike Pence On Coronavirus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by US Vice President Mike Pence and other federal officials on Saturday afternoon at Port Everglades to talk about the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 11:46Published

