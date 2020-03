Presidential candidate Joe Biden rallies KC voters

DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATEAND FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDENHELD A RALLY AT THEWORLD WAR ONEMEMORIAL THIS EVENING.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON WAS THERE ANDGOT REACTION FROMVOTERS.JOE BIDEN"S CAMPAITRAIL MADE ITS WAYTHROUGH Kansas CitySATURDAY.HUNDREDS OF PEOPSHOWED UP TO THEWORLD WAR ONE MUSEUMFOR THE RALLY.SOME VOTERS SAID THEYLIKED WHAT BIDEN HAD TOSAY.BILLY SUTTON-SJoe Biden wasn"t myoriginal candidate, but I"mall about getting Donald Trumpout of office.

So, I think hedida good job kind of rallying thepeople and getting people outto vote.OTHERS SAID HIS SPEECHDID NOT PERSUADE THEM.BRIAN WEINBERG-SI really liked what he hadto say, I wasn"t reallysurprised.

I"m sort of anundecided voter betweenBernie and Biden right now.ONE WOMAN ON THEKANSAS SIDE SAID THEEVENT WAS ALL ABOUTSHOWING HER SUPPORT"EVEN THOUGH SHEWON"T BE TAKINGPLACE IN TUESDAY"SPRIMARY.ANITA SCHEURING-SI think it was definitelyworth Biden"s time tocome here for sure, andI"m very pleased to seethe turnout especially ahead ofthe Missouri primary onTuesday.NOT ALL WHO SHOWED UPTO BIDEN"S EVENT "WERE IN SUPPORT OF HIM.A SMALL GROUP OFPEOPLE WERE THROWNOUT OF BIDEN"S RALLYAFTER CHANTINGSWHERE WILL I LIVE.ONE WOMAN WEARINGMAKE AMERICA GREATAGAIN" HAT SAID SHEWANTED TO HEAR WHATTHE PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE HAD TO SAY "AND SAID SHE WAS NOTIMPRESSED.MARIAN STEVENS-SI was wanting him, nowthat there"s just two ofthem, I would like to hear himsay what his platform is.

Hewants to beat Trump but otherthan that, that"s all Ihear.VOTERS IN MISSOURI WILLCAST THEIR BALLOTS THISTUESDAY.REPORTING IN Kansas City,MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEW