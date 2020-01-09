Austin Reaves scores 41 points, hits game-winner as Oklahoma rallies to beat TCU, 78-76 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published Austin Reaves scores 41 points, hits game-winner as Oklahoma rallies to beat TCU, 78-76 Austin Reaves scores 41 points, hits game-winner as Oklahoma rallies to beat TCU, 78-76

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this