Princess Cruises Cancels Trip Out Of San Pedro Over Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Thousands of people were told at the last minute Saturday that their 7-day cruise to Mexico on the Royal Princess ship has been canceled.
Novel Coronavirus Concerns Force Another Cruise Ship to Delay Docking in the US

Novel Coronavirus Concerns Force Another Cruise Ship to Delay Docking in the US - Various cruise ships are slated to return to the United States. A third Princess Cruises ship is now...
The Merkle - Published

Cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testing

Cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testing - SAN FRANCISCO — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship to hold...
WorldNews - Published


First Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Disembark, Some Head To Travis AFB

Some of the first passengers to disembark the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday have arrived at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for their first night on land in 18 days. Andrea Nakano reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:18Published

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert: How Grand Princess Different From Diamond Princess

KPIX spoke to epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold of U.C. Berkeley. He told us why the handling of the Grand Princess at the Port of Oakland differs from what occurred..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:02Published

