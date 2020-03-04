Global  

Water cannon and tear gas at Turkish-Greek border

Clashes have erupted at Turkey's border with Greece, where migrants seeking access to the EU have gathered.
Greek forces use tear gas to stop migrants crossing Turkey border

Greek riot police and troops used water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBSeuronewsFT.comNewsy


Migrants, police clash again on Greek-Turkish border

KASTANIES, Greece (AP) — Clashes erupted on the Greek-Turkish border Friday morning, with Greek...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •euronewsFT.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Greek Police Fire Tear Gas At Migrants Along Turkish Border [Video]Greek Police Fire Tear Gas At Migrants Along Turkish Border

Turkey is no longer blocking a migrant route into Europe, causing scores of people to flee farther north.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey [Video]Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey

Tear gas has been used and gunshots are heard at the Greece-Turkey border in Kastanies as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey on March 4. The footage shows several plumes of smoke rising from the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published

