Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39.

3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY.

YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE TODAY MORNING IN CONNECTION WITH A MONEY-LAUNDERING PROBE AGAINST HIM AND OTHERS.

THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT WILL HEAR THE CASE RELATING TO HOARDINGS PUT UP BY THE UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT, NAMING THOSE WHO WERE ACCUSED OF VIOLENCE DURING PROTESTS AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP LAW.

THE HOARDINGS ALSO HAD THE ADDRESSES AND PHOTOS OF THE ACCUSED, AND WERE PUT UP AT PROMINENT INTERSECTIONS IN LUCKNOW.

