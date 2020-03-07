Global  

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland.

Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.
