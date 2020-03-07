Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, killing at least 7PLEASE EDIT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens

Up to 70 people are trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.comThe AgeFOXNews.comNews24ReutersWales OnlineChicago S-TMid-DayBBC News


China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PopeKael

Warren Gerdes RT @ThaigerNews: 7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse - more at https://t.co/6WXKPwsANx… https://t.co/Un9V0Cp9dz 20 seconds ago

jennycordero

Jenny Cordero G. RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: The death toll in the U.S. has risen to 19. https://t.co/itZliPrlx7 —New York declared a state of emergency.… 39 seconds ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Several dead, dozens missing after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses | CBC News https://t.co/qRMRKB0eD9 44 seconds ago

Skipper5806

Skipper RT @Gidi_Traffic: "@gidifeedtv: Hotel used to quarantine suspected cases of #coronavirus in #China collapses, many trapped @Gidi_Traffic h… 56 seconds ago

carne_sean

🖤Seandicornetto#RRFB At least 10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses https://t.co/zKEtG0hqT0 1 minute ago

chraychul

rachel🍄 RT @TwitterMoments: At least four people are dead after a hotel being used to quarantine coronavirus patients in China collapsed overnight.… 2 minutes ago

tamilmediahouse

Tamil Media House https://t.co/tVSdXmVWsu 6 killed as Many trapped in China quarantine hotel as it collapses #corona #coronavirus… https://t.co/B09x26gk45 3 minutes ago

MO1784

Em RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Over 100,000 infection cases worldwide • Italy quarantines 16 million • At least 6 dead in China qu… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel [Video]Seventy Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed Chinese Quarantine Hotel

A five-storey hotel in the Chinese port city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday. According to Reuters, the hotel was being used for coronavirus quarantine. State media reported the collapse has left..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.