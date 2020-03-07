Global  

International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

Scores of feminists marched through the Almaty in Kazakhstan on Saturday (March 8th) to call for greater equality for women.
International Women's Day: Feminists march through Kazakh city to call for equality

Scores of feminists marched through the Almaty in Kazakhstan on Saturday (March 8th) to call for greater equality for women.

The event took place on International Women's Day, which is an official state holiday in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan was ranked 30th out of 144 countries in gender equality in a 2016 report conducted by the nonprofit organization Save the Children.

The ranking places Kazakhstan ahead of countries such as the U.S. and Japan.




