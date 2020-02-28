Global  

World’s largest timed cycle race gets underway in South Africa

World’s largest timed cycle race gets underway in South Africa

World’s largest timed cycle race gets underway in South Africa

The Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway on Sunday (March 8th).

With as many as 35 000 cyclists taking part, it is the world's largest individually timed cycle race.
World’s largest timed cycle race gets underway in South Africa

The event sees cyclists ride around the cape peninsula, circling the foothills of Table Mountain and then along the coast to the finish in Greenpoint.




