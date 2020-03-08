Global  

'She really is beautiful, innit'

Essex schoolboy Aker Okoye, 16, told his classmates "She really is beautiful, innit" as he joined the stage with Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made one of their final official engagements before stepping-back as senior royals.

The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School in Dagenham, east London on Friday to speak with pupils ahead of International Women's Day. 16-year-old Aker Okoye, who was invited on stage to speak..

