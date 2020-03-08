Global  

Nari Shakti Puraskar

Nari Shakti PuraskarNari Shakti Puraskar
Women's Day: President Ram Nath Kovind gives 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to 12 women

Two elderly women from Kerala - Bhageerathi Amma and Karthyayini Amma also received the Nari Shakti...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNAIndian ExpressIndiaTimes


IAF's first women fighter pilots get Nari Shakti Puraskar

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' to IAF's first women fighter pilots,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAIndian Express



MIA21221698

MIA RT @narendramodi177: Prime Minister @narendramodi seeks blessings of 103-year-old Mann Kaur who received the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' today,… 7 seconds ago

Vinayst85

Vinay RT @ANI: #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings of 103-year-old Mann Kaur who received the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' today, for h… 8 seconds ago

Devendr49392445

Devendra Singh Thakur (Indian Army) RT @ANI: IAF's first women fighter pilots Mohana Jitarwal,Avani Chaturvedi&Bhawana Kanth,to receive'Nari Shakti Puraskar' today. The first… 13 seconds ago

mlasadhanasingh

Sadhana Singh RT @rashtrapatibhvn: President Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to Flt Lt Avani Chaturvedi, Flt Lt Bhawanna Kanth and Flt Lt Mohan… 16 seconds ago

PleaseGk001

Gopal Kishan Prajapati RT @smritiirani: Gratitude to Hon’ble President Ram Nath Kovind Ji for conferring ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ upon 16 women who have redefined c… 26 seconds ago

ChinteshSaroth2

Chintesh Sarothiya RT @rashtrapatibhvn: President Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to Kaushiki Chakroborty from Kolkata, West Bengal. She is an India… 35 seconds ago

rajeshk234178

Rajesh Kumar (हिंदुत्व का मर्म) RT @rajnathsingh: Congratulations to Flt Lt Avani Chaturvedi, Flt Lt Bhawanna Kanth and Flt Lt Mohana Singh for receiving the ‘Nari Shakti… 44 seconds ago

madhusharmabjp

Madhu Sharma 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: PM Modi while interacting with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardees:When you started your work, you must have done it as a mission or t… 53 seconds ago

