Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO 39.

SEVEN PEOPLE DIED AFTER A HOTEL BEING USED AS A CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CENTER COLLAPSED SATURDAY NIGHT IN SOUTHEASTERN CHINA ACCORDING TO THE MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT.

EIGHTY PEOPLE WERE INSIDE THE BUILDING WHEN IT CAME DOWN.

AS 19 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES, THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY.

ACROSS THE COUNTRY, THERE WERE AT LEAST 400 CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS.

A QUARTER OF THE ITALIAN POPULATION HAVE BEEN PUT UNDER LOCKDOWN AS THE GOVERNMENT TOOK DRASTIC MEASURES TO STOP THE SPREAD OF THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS