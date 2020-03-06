Violence at Turkey-Greece border like ‘a horror movie: Migrants 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published Violence at Turkey-Greece border like ‘a horror movie: Migrants Al Jazeera speaks to refugees and migrants who have been beaten and turned away while attempting to cross into Greece from Turkey.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Violence at Turkey-Greece border like â€˜a horror movie': Migrants Al Jazeera speaks to refugees and migrants who have been beaten and turned away while attempting to...

Al Jazeera - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like