'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team
Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia.
He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his best wishes to team India and its captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also turned a year older on Sunday.
