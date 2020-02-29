Global  

Coronavirus Kerala

Kerala successful in containing Coronavirus, says Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala has been successful in containing the spread of coronavirus, said Kerala Health Minister KK...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


5 new positive cases of coronavirus in Kerala, India count jumps to 39

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday (March 8) confirmed that five people have now tested...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA



56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Coronavirus cases rise to 39 as 5 found infected in Kerala https://t.co/tu1C4hHADf 1 minute ago

yomama8234

Fugacity RT @ANI: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: 5 new positive cases of #Coronavirus have been admitted in the isolation wards here. Three pe… 4 minutes ago

HealthVings

HealthVings Coronavirus cases rise to 39 as 5 found infected in Kerala - Times of India https://t.co/SDN8VR6eVe #diabetes #vingscommunity #news 4 minutes ago

_xpjm_

❄️ RT @ahmermkhan: Breaking: 5 more cases test positive in the Indian state of Kerala. Total #coronavirus cases in India rises to reaches 39. 6 minutes ago

HaridasKishore

Kishore Haridas Meleth RT @ttindia: Protocol required everyone arriving from countries hit by the novel coronavirus to report to the helpdesk. The couple had boar… 7 minutes ago

Chalta_Purja

Chalta_Purja RT @timesofindia: #Coronavirus cases rise to 39 as 5 found infected in Kerala Kerala health minister K K Shailaja said the state has been… 7 minutes ago

JurnoNikhil

nikhil #TPE: Number of coronavirus cases climb to 39 in India after Kerala family who returned from Italy test positive… https://t.co/yE51dazVgS 10 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Five new cases in Kerala, state authorities talk tough; isolation facilities being augmented across country https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago


Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

