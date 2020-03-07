Global  

Coronavirus: Schools and universities closed as state of emergency declared in West Bank and Gaza

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency on Thursday (March 5th) after coronavirus cases were reported in Bethlehem.

Footage filmed on Saturday (March 7th) in the Gaza strip showed several public buildings, including schools and universities, were closed as a result of the emergency measures.

SOUNDBITE 1 (Arabic) Marwan Al Arabeed, Gaza resident: "Regarding the closure of Palestinian universities and these schools, it affects the public sector, and measures should be taken in case of any event regarding this alleged virus.

There are medical committees that do the work necessary for any person infected with regard to this virus, but stopping movement in the Gaza Strip and stopping education and strikes is incorrect and useless." SOUNDBITE 2 (Arabic) Muhammad Al Qurm, Gaza resident: "This disease will be temporary, and hopefully these diseases will not be seen due to the weather and will not enter the Gaza Strip, but this is a great burden on schools."
Recent related videos from verified sources

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

No Room At The Inn? Americans Quarantined In Bethlehem Hotel [Video]No Room At The Inn? Americans Quarantined In Bethlehem Hotel

Fifteen Americans have been quarantined in a hotel in Bethlehem. According to Reuters, a Palestinian government spokesman said Saturday it is part of precautions against the coronavirus. The city in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

