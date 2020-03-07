PV SINDHU HOPES FOR A GOOD SHOW AT ALL ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS AMID CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

Global  

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu feels the coronavirus outbreak is a serious threat but she keeps herself focussed on doing well in the upcoming All England Badminton Championships, starting March 11.
