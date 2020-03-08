Global  

Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs'

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We will provide the NHS with whatever support it needs to help get us through this." It comes after the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose past 200.
