Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

An eerie stillness settled over Italy's wealthy north on Sunday (March 8) after the government effectively quarantined 16 million people in a bid to contain the rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak.

The country is Europe's hardest hit and on Saturday (March 7) reported that the number of cases had leapt by 1,200 in a 24-hour period - its biggest daily increase since the epidemic began in Italy two weeks ago.

In response, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed unprecedented restrictions into law overnight.

He announced that people should now not enter or leave Lombardy, Italy's richest region including the financial center Milan, as well as 14 provinces in four other regions including the cities of Venice, Modena and Parma among others.

All museums, gyms, cultural centers, ski resorts and swimming pools will be closed and leave for health workers was canceled as Italian hospitals sag under the pressure of the virus.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm, but they must guarantee that customers are at least one meter apart.

Coronavirus has killed more than 200 people in Italy, and the northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto represent 92% of recorded deaths and 85% of all cases.

The measures will stay in force until April 3.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Evelyn24287876

Evelyn RT @boblister_poole: A QUARTER of Italy's population is quarantined: Italian PM puts 16 million citizens in north of country under coronavi… 1 minute ago

boblister_poole

Bob For A Full Brexit A QUARTER of Italy's population is quarantined: Italian PM puts 16 million citizens in north of country under coron… https://t.co/mFBse15ep6 5 minutes ago

WalzonWalt

walt/R RT @ReutersTV: Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike https://t.co/cnK6pTJHMx https://t.co/CfxKcs0yuT 12 minutes ago

HSinanF

uɐuıs uɐssɐɥ A QUARTER of Italy's population is quarantined: Italian PM puts 16 million citizens in north of country under… https://t.co/VYa1rdIPE6 22 minutes ago

intellexae

Radcliffe Italy locks down North after spike in daily cases https://t.co/69CxTLPJG3 - - - and Italy's socialist government s… https://t.co/EcbdQXw10U 28 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike: https://t.co/BYpubEfkM1 #CoronavirusUSA 31 minutes ago

USElves

Jamie Sutliff Italy locks down North after spike in daily cases https://t.co/Ct71lhDbeQ 38 minutes ago

ForeignC

Foreign Confidential A QUARTER of #Italy's population is quarantined: Italian PM puts 16 million citizens in north of country under… https://t.co/ZJfu1T3id6 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus [Video]Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

‘Rahul Gandhi came from Italy, should be checked for Coronavirus:’ BJP MP [Video]‘Rahul Gandhi came from Italy, should be checked for Coronavirus:’ BJP MP

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has said that Rahul Gandhi just returned from Italy and he should be checked for coronavirus infection. The BJP MP made the comment when speaking on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.