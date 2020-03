Rain moves in late Sunday 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:36s - Published Rain moves in late Sunday Rain moves in late Sunday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rain moves in late Sunday A GOOD IDEA.SOMETHING TO PROTECT YOUR BODY.THANKFULLY WE DON'T HAVE SEVEREWEATHER BUT WE HAVE STRONG WINDSIN OUR FORECAST TODAY.WE HAVE CLEAR SKIES RIGHT NOW.50 DEGREES.WINDS GUSTING UP TO 30 MILES ANHOUR, CURRENTLY.IT IS 49 IN GRAND VIEW ANDOVERLAND PARK.59 IN PLATTE CITYTHROUGH THE OVERNIGHT.DID THAT NOT LET UP AT ALL.WE'RE STILL LOOKING AT WINDGUSTS AT 30 MILES AN HOUR INLEAVENWORTH AND KANSAS CITY ANDBELTON.26-MILE-AN-HOUR GUSTS IN LEE'SSUMMIT.RED FLAG WARNING OVER ALL TOHAVE METRO.THE METRO INCLUDING MARSHALL,SEDALIA, CLINTON.THAT WILL GO UNTIL 7:00 TONIGHT.OUR AIR TEMPERATURE TODAY ISGOING TO BE REALLY MILD,ESPECIALLY IF YOU CAN SOMEHOWGET OUT OF THE WIND.70 DEGREES AND SUNNY SF INKANSAS CITY BUT THE WIND WILL BEGUSTING UP TO 40 MILES AN HOURWHICH JUST MAKES IT DIFFICULT TOENJOY BEING OUTSIDE WHEN IT ISTHAT WINDY.REGARDING OUR RAIN, USING FUTURESCAN, I PAUSED IT HERE JUSTBEFORE MIDNIGHT.YOU CAN SEE AT THAT POINT WE HADTO MOVE IN.WATCH FOR THE YELLOW.THAT IS GOING TO BE SCATTEREDWITHIN THIS OVERALL SHIELD OFLIGHT RAIN.SO AT TIMES THROUGH THE NIGHTTONIGHT DURING THE DAY TOMORROW,YOU'LL GO FROM JUST THAT LIGHTRAIN TO MODERATE RAIN AS THESEPOCKETS OF MODERATE RAIN MOVETHROUGH, BUT WHEN ALL IS SAIDAND DONE, WE MAY PICK UP AN INCHOF RAIN.DON'T EXPECT IT TO END UNTILAFTER NOON AND THEN AFTER THENATURE.STILL YOU MIGHT BRIEFLY BE UNDERA MODERATE RAIN SHOWER UNTIL THELAST LITTLE BIT MOVES THROUGH.AS A RESULT OF THE FRONTPASSING, OUR HIGH TODAY WILL BEOF 60 IN THE CITY.61 IN SEDALIA.IN THE MORNING STILL GUSTY WITHSOUTHWEST WINDS AND WHEN THEFRONT MOVES THROUGH, OUR WINDTURNS TO THE NORTH AT 10 MILESAN HOUR AND THAT WILL BE THECOOLER AIR THAT BEGINS TO MOVEIN OUR NINE-DAY FORECAST,TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY LOOK TO BEDRY DAYS.IT SHOULD BE OVER WITH BYDAYBREAK, WEDNESDAY.THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, JUST A FEWSATURDAY OUR CHANCE OF RAIN GOESUP TO 60%.YOU MAY HEAR A RUMBLE OF THUNDERBUT WE DON'T ANTICIPATE SEVEREWE'LL CONTINUE TO MONITOR





