ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house

ED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids houseED registers money laundering case against Yes Bank founder, raids house
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's Mumbai house raided by ED

The raids were conducted in connection with a money-laundering probe against Rana Kapoor.
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News



Tweets about this

Asifas90320

Shaikh Asif RT @hatefreeworldX: Always after collaborating with criminals and helping them flee India After Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, zillions, wait f… 12 hours ago

hatefreeworldX

🇮🇳 Anindita ﷽ Always after collaborating with criminals and helping them flee India After Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, zillions, wa… https://t.co/yep6TEzgYc 12 hours ago

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr. @Swamy39 jee : Yes Bank Crisis: ED registers money laundering Case against Rana Kapoor, raids residence | CNBC… https://t.co/PnDqijaiH1 13 hours ago

Tuitwe

Sudipta Basu Chowdhury Yes Bank crisis: ED registers money laundering case against Rana Kapoor - #Yes_Bank #YesBankScam #YesBankCollapse https://t.co/eJwiQY0ivc 17 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: ED registers money laundering case against #YesBank founder, raids house https://t.co/nHiTsTDcw0 21 hours ago

swaraj_shandily

Swaraj Shandilya RT @CNBCTV18Live: Enforcement Directorate (ED) #sources to CNBC-TV18: @dir_ed registers PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case agai… 1 day ago

OwnistYash

Yash Yes Bank crisis: ED registers money laundering case against Rana Kapoor 1 day ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times ED registers money laundering case against #YesBank founder, raids house https://t.co/nHiTsTDcw0 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges [Video]ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

