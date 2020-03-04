Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, CaliforniaPrincess Cruises canceled one of their cruises amid coronavirus concerns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters IndiaNYTimes.comCTV NewsNewsday


235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing outside California: Global Affairs

There are 235 Canadians onboard a cruise that’s being held off the coast of California for virus...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsday



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KashifKakar

kashif jamshed kakar RT @thehill: Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Oakland https://t.co/sPueOwGFQ6 https://t.co/8b9izAhBK5 1 minute ago

DavisLilian

Lilian Davis RT @briantylercohen: Imagine if it was your grandparents who were stranded on a fucking cruise ship with dozens of cases of a life-threaten… 2 minutes ago

MBGarcia4000

Manuel Garcia ⛏ RT @StarAdvertiser: Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in California https://t.co/SlmdLtgeLt https://t.co/W5UmQ7Yeo8 3 minutes ago

TelegraphHerald

Telegraph Herald Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, Calif. https://t.co/kHf8B2xRck 3 minutes ago

Robertamnesia

Rob Schneider Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California (from @AP) Great. ⁦@donald_j_putin⁩ ⁦@FakaktaSouth⁩ https://t.co/kaScU10Hi0 4 minutes ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California https://t.co/toz5pdfh46 https://t.co/2WxLr1l1li 4 minutes ago

dothaneagle

Dothan Eagle Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California https://t.co/m8XZdi3xVk https://t.co/UFR0JwbkMe 4 minutes ago

urbanjackattack

Jakee Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in Oakland - https://t.co/u7Ua0GtanJ 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California [Video]Another Coronavirus Patient Has Died In California

The Grand Princess cruise ship is expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday. This specific cruise ship has been in the news quite a bit over Coronavirus suspicions. The CDC is investigating a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.