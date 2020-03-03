Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93

With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits remain in tight supply.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Cases Hit 93, Testing Kit Supply Remains Tightly Controlled

With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared...
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus daily news update, March 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to be...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarolLei4

Carol Lei RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️A staff member at Aegis Living Marymoor—a senior-care facility in Redmond #Washington—tested positive for #COVID19. 4… 10 minutes ago

BarbaraRacek

b. insights Live: Coronavirus daily news update, March 7: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington sta… https://t.co/kZoowtSo3p 30 minutes ago

shethathathears

M. Wallis RT @seattletimes: NEW: A staff member at Aegis Living Marymoor, an assisted living and memory care facility in Redmond, has tested positive… 33 minutes ago

northassoc

North Street Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Cases Hit 93, Testing Kit Supply Remains Tightly Controlled https://t.co/TgW65Kzf7a 36 minutes ago

KyleWMassey

Kyle Massey RT @andrewzahler: Coronavirus daily news update, March 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the n… 42 minutes ago

andrewzahler

Andrew Zahler Coronavirus daily news update, March 8: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and… https://t.co/7pnLFEIcV3 1 hour ago

ADLavinsky

Aaron Lavinsky RT @ByMikeBaker: I missed this earlier, but @pgcornwell + @evergreenstone have the details: A worker at an assisted living facility in Redm… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases [Video]Coronavirus Update: Connecticut, Nassau County Latest To See New Confirmed Cases

As of Saturday morning, there were 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York state, including a Connecticut hospital worker who lives in Westchester County and is now under self-quarantine at home...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published

Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive [Video]Coronavirus Update: Hundreds Of People Ordered To Self-Quarantine After Westchester County Man Tests Positive

At the direction of New York State, the Westchester County Health Department is ordering an estimated 600 people to self-quarantine after a second person in our area tests positive for coronavirus;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.