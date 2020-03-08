Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Tessa Thompson Reveals Who Will Be The Villain In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Tessa Thompson let a surprise slip out about the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The film is the new Thor movie that will be directed by Taika Waititi.

The actress said in an interview with ET that Christian Bale will play the villain of the film.

According to Gizmodo, this is the first time since Batman that Bale will be in a movie based on comics.

The film will be released November 2021 and will also star Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christian Bale playing villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, says Tessa Thompson

Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Hollywood star Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndian ExpressAceShowbizHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RTVyourway

RavinTV™ Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder" https://t.co/m3V32JDfiG 1 hour ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder" https://t.co/p3kj7LN7V1 via @HotNewHipHop 3 hours ago

Kyle2uSuccess

Kyle2U Success RT @GetKnownRadio: New post: Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of “Thor: Love & Thunder” https://t.co/Vt63rl5F… 6 hours ago

GetKnownRadio

Get Known Radio New post: Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of “Thor: Love & Thunder”… https://t.co/YG7fiSi1Ed 7 hours ago

Kyle2uSuccess

Kyle2U Success RT @GetKnownRadio: New post: Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of “Thor: Love & Thunder” https://t.co/Vt63rlng… 10 hours ago

GetKnownRadio

Get Known Radio New post: Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of “Thor: Love & Thunder”… https://t.co/gEHwc9rvGw 10 hours ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Tessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder" - https://t.co/Hx4Yj4g5zg 11 hours ago

CastleInsider

CastleInsider Tessa Thompson Reveals Christian Bale Will Play the Villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ https://t.co/iSfM1C0PSt 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.