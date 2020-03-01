Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN CAPTAIN MEG LANNING (LEFT) WITH ALYSSA HEALY, ASKED TO DESCRIBE HER EMOTIONS, LAUGHING AND SAYING: "Just pride really, this tournament was always going to be massive, we had our ups and downs throughout, everything was thrown at us and just to be able to come through and put together the complete performance on the biggest stage is something that is pretty amazing and is a testament to the group to be able to really deliver that." MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 10.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN CAPTAIN MEG LANNING SAYING: "To come through today, probably the least stressful game of the whole tournament was just amazing, everybody was on and as Alyssa said, during the warm up you could just tell we were ready to go and this group always performs on the big stage and we're ready for the big moments." MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 12.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PLAYER ALYSSA HEALY SAYING: "I don't think anything is ever going to top that.

I hope that there's girls in this side that are going to experience that for a long period of time but for me I never though that we'd get the opportunity to do something as cool as what we did today and play in front of almost 90,000 people at the MCG in a home world cup final.

It's a dream come true and for me I enjoyed every single minute of it and I don't think you saw me without a smile on my face the whole time because we just went out there and enjoyed the moment and what we were able to create.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIA CAPTAIN HARMANPREET KAUR SAYING: "Well, when you give chances to a batter who is in great form then it's really difficult for bowlers to come back and we were trying our best.

But we should give credit to them also because they played great cricket today"

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIA CAPTAIN HARMANPREET KAUR SAYING: "Well, when you give chances to a batter who is in great form then it's really difficult for bowlers to come back and we were trying our best.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIA CAPTAIN HARMANPREET KAUR SAYING: "Well, when you give chances to a batter who is in great form then it's really difficult for bowlers to come back and we were trying our best.

But we should give credit to them also because they played great cricket today"

STILL - LANNING HOLDING THE TROPHY AND CELEBRATING WITH HER TEAM STORY: Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as a ruthless Australia crushed India by 85 runs to win a record-extending fifth Women's Twenty20 World Cup in front of a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (March 8).

Player of the match Healy blasted a 39-ball 75 and pillaged five sixes from India's hapless bowlers, while Mooney, named player of the tournament, finished with an unbeaten 78 from 54 balls, driving the defending champions to an imposing total of 184 for four.

Having dropped both the Australian openers when they were on single figures in a dismal fielding display, a shellshocked India later crumbled under the floodlights to be out for 99 after 19.1 overs.

Blighted by injuries, Australia had to grind through a slew of do-or-die matches to reach the decider after losing their tournament opener to India.

Yet shorn of talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry and front-line fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, Meg Lanning's side produced their best performance of the tournament in the match that counted.

For India, who lost the one-day World Cup final to England at Lord's three years ago, their wait for a maiden global trophy in women's cricket will go on.

